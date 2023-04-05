HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Huntingburg man was arrested and charged with 14 felony counts of possession of child pornography in February according to a post on the Huntingburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say they learned on February 11 that Leo Flores, 26, was in possession of child pornography. Officers with the Huntingburg Police and deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to Flores’ residence on Sycamore Street and his electronic devises were seized for further investigation.

Flores was charged with 14 level 5 felony counts of child pornography on February 13. He is currently being held at the Dubois County Jail on a $20,000 bond.