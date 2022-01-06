Huntingburg man facing felony drug charges after crash

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – A Huntingburg man was arrested after a crash Wednesday evening.

Jasper Police were called to the scene at 34th and Newton Street just before 5 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident.

According to police, the driver who caused the crash was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and a prescription bottle of pills that did not belong to the driver inside the vehicle.

Nathan Eric Rauscher, 32, was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and then taken to the Dubois County Jail. He faces several misdemeanor charges, as well as felony charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug.