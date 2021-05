DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash after a Huntingburg man was found dead at the scene.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of CR 660 S just east of CR 75 W around 12:23 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Ronald S. Meyer, 68, was found inside of a side-by-side ORV that appeared to have hit a tree.

The cause of death is pending autopsy results. This is an ongoing investigation.