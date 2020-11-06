Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner announces resignation

HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner has been appointed to be Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, beginning in December. In a letter to the Citizens of Huntingburg, he stated he will resign from the Office of Mayor November 25.
The letter can be read in full below:
(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)
