Huntingburg Police investigating two suspicious packages, looking to identify witness

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Huntingburg Police are investigating after two suspicious packages were found in an alleyway Wednesday.

Police responded to an alley way in the 300 block of East 4th Street just before 2 p.m. Indiana State Police were called in to help and investigated the first package, which was made safe by an ISP team.

During a secondary sweep of the area, Huntingburg Police located a second suspicious package, which was deemed safe. Police say there was a difference in the two packages, but could not elaborate due to the ongoing investigation.

Huntingburg Police have both packages in custody and ask anyone with information about the person in the photo below to contact Det. Sgt. Stivers at 812-683-3003. The person is considered a witness and or a person of interest in the incident.

Photo Courtesy Huntingburg Police

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)