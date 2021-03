HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department recovered some coins they believe were stolen. They are hoping to find the rightful owner of the coins.





Police have shared a photo of one of the coins. Anyone who believes the coin is theirs is asked to go to the Huntingburg Police Department to identify the other coins. Ask for Narcotics Detective Drew.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)