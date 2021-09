HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating the disappearance of a Huntingburg man that was last seen on Wednesday.

The Huntingburg Police Department says William Workman, 49, was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black fingerless gloves, blue jeans and white or light gray tennis shoes. Police say he may require medical assistance.





Anyone with any information is asked to call the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-4111.