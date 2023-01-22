HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department is warning social media users to be on the lookout for a scam that has popped up on their Facebook page.

Officers shared a photo of the scam on social media, saying:

“It has been brought to our attention, that there are a group of individuals on Facebook that are trying to sell shirts with our patch (see profile picture). This is not anyone attached to the Huntingburg Police Department.

It is a SCAM. “

Police are unsure what information the scammers are trying to steal, so officers advise to not buy their shirts.

This similar scam has popped up on other law enforcement agencies’ social media platforms where groups of people try to scam unsuspecting victims. A screenshot of the scam can be found below.