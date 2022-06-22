HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) – Huntingburg city officials have paused plans to demolish a 19th century home in the 400 block of Main Street so preservation advocates can look for someone in purchasing the property.

The city purchased the property last year with plans to demolish it to provide expanded parking for nearby downtown businesses. Preservation agency Indiana Landmarks is currently looking for someone to rehabilitate the property.

As part of a compromise, advocates have suggested adding parking lot behind the house without requiring its removal. City officials say they are willing to entertain public proposals for sale or lease of the house.