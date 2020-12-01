Huntingburg Transit to continue Wednesday morning

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Transit System will continue services at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The system closed Nov. 24 because of statewide issued COVID-19 protocols. Officials said the public was not at risk of being in direct contact with COVID-19, but employees were asked to self-quarantine, which resulted in staffing issues.

