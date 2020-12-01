HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Transit System will continue services at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The system closed Nov. 24 because of statewide issued COVID-19 protocols. Officials said the public was not at risk of being in direct contact with COVID-19, but employees were asked to self-quarantine, which resulted in staffing issues.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Huntingburg Transit to continue Wednesday morning
- Warrick County schools will use virtual learning in place of snow days
- West Side Nut Club cancels annual Santa Land event
- Alcoa announces agreement to sell rolling mill business to Kaiser Aluminum
- Wayback Burgers to give portion of sales to Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Giving Tuesday