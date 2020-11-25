Huntingburg welcomes new mayor

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Huntingburg, Indiana has a new mayor. Steve Schwinghamer was elected by a caucus of Republican committeemen and will complete the last three years of Denny Spinner’s term. Spinner is stepping down to become Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Director.

“I am excited about the opportunity,” Schwinghamer said. “I like challenges and I think with the help of the city council and the rest of the staff who already have things in place it should work well. “

Schwinghamer is a retired funeral director and currently leads the Fairmount Cemetery Board.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

