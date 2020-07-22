One dead in crash on HWY-57 in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police say one person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a crash near Bussing Dr. on Highway 57 in Vanderburgh County around 9:30 AM Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a semi was heading west on Highway 57 when a car crossed in front of it. Highway 57 is expected to remain closed until the early afternoon as crews reconstruct the scene.

Alert!!! Due to a motor vehicle accident on HWY 57, near the entrance to the airport, the roadway will be shut down for quite some time. Please avoid this area!!!!! — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) July 22, 2020

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)