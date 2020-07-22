One dead in crash on HWY-57 in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police say one person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a crash near Bussing Dr. on Highway 57 in Vanderburgh County around 9:30 AM Wednesday morning.
Authorities say a semi was heading west on Highway 57 when a car crossed in front of it. Highway 57 is expected to remain closed until the early afternoon as crews reconstruct the scene.
This story will be updated.
(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)