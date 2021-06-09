Hyatt Place Evansville scheduled to open

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After many years, the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Evansville will begin taking reservations on June 23.

Back in January, the owner told Eyewitness News they wanted to open up when it was better to travel safely amid the pandemic. City developers tell us they are optimistic about the grand opening of the hotel.

The hotel will have 139 suite-style rooms with suites on the upper levels overlooking the riverfront. Planning and construction for the hotel has been going on since 2018.