EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Hyatt Place Hotel in downtown Evansville will have a ribbon cutting ceremony for its opening day on June 23. The hotel is already accepting reservations starting on that day.

The hotel at the corner of Second and Chestnut will have 139 suite-style rooms with suites on the upper levels overlooking the riverfront. Planning and construction for the hotel has been going on since 2018.