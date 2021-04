HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Community College says they will continue practicing sanitizing and other hygiene methods employed during the pandemic, such as distancing, hand washing and all other CDC protocols for the summer 2021 semester.

HCC is enrolling now for the summer sessions and the fall semester. For more information, including the course schedules, please visit www.henderson.kctcs.edu or call 270-827-6128.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)