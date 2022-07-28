KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Hydro Aluminum Metals USA LLC will invest $15 million and retain up to 56-full-time employees at its Henderson plant.

A press release from the governor says Hydro’s investment will support two projects simultaneously, including the installation of a new homogenization furnace to improve the facility’s ability to meet specifications within the growing U.S. automotive market. The investment will also support a new baghouse, a state-of-the-art dust and gas collector to reduce air emissions, which will boost post-consumer scrap volume and allow Hydro to recycle a broader range of materials.

“Henderson is on a roll, and Hydro’s investment is just the latest in a series of exciting announcements bringing quality jobs and new opportunities for families in this community,” said Gov. Beshear. “From the I-69 Ohio River Crossing to landing the largest economic development project in Western Kentucky in 25 years, this is an exciting time for Henderson and the entire region. I want to thank Hydro’s leadership for their continued investment in Kentucky and our workforce, and I look forward to seeing the company’s continued success for years to come.”

Currently, more than 230 metals-related facilities operate in Kentucky, which employ approximately 25,000 state residents. Last year, Kentucky’s metals industry spurred $920 million in planned investment and roughly 1,600 announced full-time jobs for Kentuckians.