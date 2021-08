OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Racing teams and crews have started setting up at English Park for the Owensboro HydroFair this weekend.

The event was originally supposed to be held last year but was moved to this year because of the pandemic. About 60 teams, separated into seven classes, are expected to compete this weekend.

Testing starts Friday afternoon and races are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. For more information, and a schedule of events, click here.