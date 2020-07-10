Lane restrictions on I-165 in Ohio County after fatal crash

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says a fatal crash in Ohio County has closed the southbound lanes of I-165 at the 52 milemarker. One northbound lane has opened.

The I-165 on-ramp at the US 60 Bypass in Daviess Co. is also closed down.

King says a semi and pickup truck crashed.

Two helicopters were called to the scene to pick up patients.

King advises using US 231 or other routes until further notice.

Troopers will be closing down the I-165 on-ramp at the US 60 Bypass in Daviess Co.



One Northbound lane has opened. Southbound will be closed for approximately 2 hours.



SB traffic: Use US231 to Hartford/Beaver Dam https://t.co/uO60hPakK3 — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) July 10, 2020

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS