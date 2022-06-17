HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Travelers on I-69 will have a slight disruption June 17.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 (KYTC) says a contractor plans to shift traffic this afternoon on I-69 between mile markers 96.0 and 105.5. KYTC says people going Westbound will be transitioned into the Eastbound direction, resulting in one-lane of traffic for each direction.

KYTC says the work zone is between IIsley Road/KY112 and the Interchange at WK Parkway/Pennyrile Parkway. Drivers should anticipate lane restrictions throughout these improvements.

The work is scheduled for completion this fall.