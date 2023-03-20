HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – With warmer weather on the way and construction expected to ramp up, a virtual project update for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing is planned for early next month.

Officials say the update will offer an opportunity for attendees to hear from the project team and learn more about progress to date and what work remains. The project team will preview an upcoming traffic shift o US 41, highlight work planned for the upcoming year and share progress made in Henderson.

The update is scheduled for April 3 at 6 p.m.. For more information, visit the I-69 Ohio River Crossing website.