HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials have launched a new project website for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX) to provide new maps, photos and updated project information.

The I-69 ORX will connect Evansville and Henderson with a new 4-lane bridge. Last month, Governor Andy Beshear joined local officials in Henderson to break ground on the first of three sections on the ORX project.

Visitors to the site are encouraged to sign up to receive project updates by email or text, which will include traffic updates for ORX Section 1 with construction in Henderson. You can visit the updated website here.