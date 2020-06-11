I-69 ORX offices consolidating to one location in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The I-69 ORX project offices are consolidating to a single location in Henderson. Both the Evansville and Henderson offices have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Evansville location will not reopen, and no date has been set for when the Henderson office will reopen.

The I-69 ORX project team is working on alternatives for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project. There are currently two preferred alternatives: Central 1A and 1B. Central 1A would toll both I-69 bridge and remaining Twin Bridges, while Central 1B would toll only the I-69 bridge.

You can continue to share you comments and questions by phone, email and mail. The email address is info@I69OhioRiverCrossing.com and the project phone number is (888) 515-9756. Mail can continue to be directed to the Henderson project office: 1970 Barrett Ct., Suite 100, Henderson, KY 42420.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)