HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night.

Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 and MP 148.

According to the KYTC, milling and paving operations will be underway through this section of I-69. Road officials warn that trucks will be exiting and entering the work zone. A lane closure will continue to be in place.

KYTC is strongly encouraging drivers to slow down and stay alert while traveling through the busy work zone.