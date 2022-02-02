‘Ice is ice’ road crews prepare as ice, snow approaches

(WEHT)- The Tri-State is no stranger to wintry conditions but the mix of rain, ice, and snow barreling towards the Tri-State is causing unique problems for road crews across the Tri-State.

As storms swept towards the east, the Illinois Department of Transportation says they have crews out across the southern parts of the state. Rob Graeff says they sent most of their night shift workers across Region 4, which covers White County, home during the morning and afternoon to prepare for the worst of the storm later Wednesday. Graeff says IDOT is in good shape, both with manpower and equipment. Graeff says the only thing left is to see “what Mother Nature throws at us, and react accordingly.”

Todd M. Robertson, Evansville’s Executive Director for Transportation & Services, says the rain that soaked the Tri-State throughout Wednesday meant crews could not pre-treat the roads. Instead, Robertson says crews are largely waiting for the temperatures to drop and the rain to turn into slush, freezing rain, or snow.

Robertson says people should give crews extra space on the roads, saying salt trucks and snow plows have the same problems stopping on ice as virtually every other vehicle.

Across the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says overpasses and bridges, including those connecting from Henderson and Owensboro, will be a priority. Keirsten Jaggers from the KTC says people who don’t need to be out, should stay home.