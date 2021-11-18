Iconic bridge at Panther Creek Park set to be renovated

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – People visiting Panther Creek Park might notice a few changes, especially concerning the iconic suspension bridge.

The suspension bridge at Panther Creek Park will be renovated. The wood deck will be replaced and the fencing will be repaired along “Debbie’s Dream Catcher.”

According to Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, there is too much give on the fencing that keeps people from falling into the creek below, and the wood used has begun to crack. He hopes that the bridge will be fully repaired by the end of the year.