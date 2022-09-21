EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Several iconic airplanes are expected to land in Evansville Wednesday.

They include a B-29 Superfortress called “FIFI” and a B-24 Liberator named “Diamond LIL”. They will arrive around noon and be on display at the Evansville Wartime Museum ramp at the Evansville Regional Airport.

The two bombers are to be accompanied by a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman.

Visitors will have a chance to tour the planes or even strap in and take a quick flight.

The event will be open to the public on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Rides can be booked in advance on the event’s website. A flight schedule is available below.