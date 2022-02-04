Icy conditions hit communities hit by December tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) This week’s winter storm hits some of the same places hit by the December 10th tornado.

Power outages, icy conditions and other issues hit Hopkins County since yesterday.

Two months ago, it was the tornado. Last month, it was several inches of snow. This month, it’s ice.

“Kind of scary. The trees are popping. You hear them falling. A lot of tree damage,” said Susan Menser of Dawson Springs, who lost power during the last ice storm to hammer Hopkins County in 200y. and lost power at her home yesterday afternoon.

“This time, it’s just the electric, but if you have an electric start on your heater, you still have no heat,” she explained.

She was one of a few thousand Kenergy and Kentucky Utilities customers in Hopkins County to lose power during this week’s ice storm, which hit nearly two months after the tornado went through much of Hopkins County. About 500 Kenergy customers in the county were still without power as of 8:00 PM, with another few hundred KU customers also waiting for service to be restored.

“It’s cold. You can see your breath in the house. We are layered and we have lots of blankets,” said Mary Grace, who lost power last night. She was more worried this storm would be like the ’09 ice storm, and thankful it didn’t turn out as bad as it did 13 years ago.

“I think, mainly, everyone was worried it would be like ’09, and so thankfully it’s not because people are getting power back and crews are on scene, so we are very fortunate that we are not in the element,” she said.

Many Hopkins County residents say they’d like a break from mother nature.



“Life goes on. We have to do what we need and just address it as it comes,” said Grace.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2022)