Icy conditions lead to more Tri-State crashes and road closures

Ice and snow falling around the Tri-State Wednesday night have caused major issues on the roads Thursday.

Meteorologist Ron Rhodes say many areas have seen around .25 inches of ice accumulate as part of freezing rain that has fallen in southern Indiana and western Kentucky.

Viewers across the area have sent in photos of what they’re seeing on the roads and at their homes.

Indiana

In Vanderburgh County, I-69 was a spot that caused a lot of issues early in the morning. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says there wasn’t a single road in the county that was clear of ice. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle shared photos of a crash involving a big rig and a car on I-64.

Vanderburgh: Crash update

The semi has been removed from the median. The driving lane is open. I-64 is still icy. pic.twitter.com/HltK5F7ZPI — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 11, 2021

Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say three state highways were forced to close at some point due to icy conditions and car crashes. Some wrecks were on major roads, like HWY 54 and I-165. One Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy ended up in a ditch while trying to help a truck that was stranded on the ice.

Accident with injuries on Reid Rd and truck vs power box on 54 south of Oboro

2600 blk of KY 554 is being shut down due to 7 car slide off's. Vehicles sitting in traffic are actually sliding off the road as they sit

Entire fleet of salt trucks are out working.#StayHome https://t.co/WSwsQpFlJE — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) February 11, 2021 ⚠️DAVIESS Co:



KSP is working a wreck involving a deputy who was responding to an injury wreck on Sutherlin Ln

The ambulance transporting the injured patients of the first wreck has now slid off the road



We truly encourage you to stay off the roads tonight and early morning hrs — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) February 11, 2021

In Hancock County, the Emergency Management Agency says 15 cars slid off HWY 69 just south of Hawesville in just a short period of time. Even a KYTC salt truck had to be towed out of a ditch. Firetrucks blocked the road for hours. Some cars were left along the road, just waiting for conditions to improve.

In Henderson County, the Twin Bridges were accident-free Thursday morning. But that wasn’t the case for the rest of the county. HWY 41 between Sebree and Robards was covered with ice. It was so bad, one semi was unable to drive up a hill. Several other semis also got stuck. One driver slid off the road and down a deep embankment.

🔊 ON: A large tree in Owensboro fell while covered in ice. Crews responding on Owen Court didn't take long to break out the chainsaw. pic.twitter.com/5GHesqNdZT — Jake Boswell (@JakeBoswellNews) February 11, 2021

