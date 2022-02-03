Icy conditions lead to power outages, accidents in western Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The icy conditions have been gradually causing problems across western Kentucky. Parts of the area are being forecasted to get up to a half inch of ice.

As the day went by, the ice started getting more noticeable across western Kentucky, and that started leading to power outages and accidents.

OMU and other utilities spent much of the day fixing power outages, some affecting a few customers, others affecting more than a thousand customers. It’s a worry many residents had on their mind as the weather arrived.

“We don’t want to get blacked out without power,” said Dwayne White of Owensboro.

“I hope we don’t run out of power. That’s going to be the main concern,” added Michael Sorrells of Owensboro.

Freezing rain and sleet started becoming more noticeable late in the morning in the Owensboro area. Some residents say it seemed there were fewer people out on the roads than usual because of the winter weather.

“There’s fewer, but I’m still surprised at how many people are out,” said Greg Gough of Owensboro.

But slide offs and accidents were still happening, including one involving a Daviess County Sheriffs Deputy near the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 231. Kentucky State Police say they responded to at least forty accidents and 38 driver assist calls as of early Thursday afternoon. Trooper Corey King says bad driving conditions could extend to tomorrow.

“I think tomorrow’s commute will be a much different story than this morning’s commute. I anticipate tomorrow to be more slick, have a variety of different slick spots,” he said.

Some residents hope to make it through this storm without it getting much worse.

“Hopefully, it won’t get worse. We just have to hope for the best,” White said.

Trooper King also advises people not to travel on roads tonight, but if you have to, make sure to tell someone what route you are taking so that if something bad happens, troopers can have an easier time finding you.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2022)