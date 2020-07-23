ID of woman’s body found in river released

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Posey County Coroner has identified a woman found in the Ohio River earlier this year.
Wilma Jean Crawford, 54, of Henderson, Kentucky was found in the Ohio River February 10.
Coroner Bill Denning says Crawford’s cause and manner of death are undetermined but there was no trauma to her body.
(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)
