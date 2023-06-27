Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires in Bridgeport, New York. (Photo from Thomas Catanesye from Bridgeport)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) for Tuesday and Wednesday.

IDEM says the AQAD will be in the Unhelathy Air Quality Index range and is forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air for two days. Officials say the affected towns in the Southwestern Indiana region include Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes and all other cities in the area.

IDEM says current air monitor readings across the state are rising as the Candaian wildfire plume moves from north to south. IDEM says forecast models are all pointing toward very high levels for both June 27 and 28.