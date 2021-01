OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police say the body of Donald White, 69, of Owensboro, was pulled from a submerged vehicle in a pond in Owensboro Monday.

OPD was called to a water emergency around 12:07 p.m. in the 5000 block of Wildcat Way about a flipped vehicle submerged in a retention pond. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but White died from his injuries at the scene.

Police are still investigating what happened.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)