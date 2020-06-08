Identity of fatal crash victim in Gibson County released

GIBSON CO., Ky (WEHT) The Gibson County Coroner has released the identity of the man who died in a car crash in Gibson County on Sunday.

The coroner says James Chase Hoyt, 18, died from blunt force trauma.

The crash happened at the intersection of South 50 West and West 600 South around 11:00 a.m.

Hoyt was pronounced dead on the scene and two other people were injured.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News one car jumped a small hill and then ended up about 500 feet in a corn field.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)