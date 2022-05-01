PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying people believed to be involved in a recent theft.

Law enforcement officials released images of the individuals seen below in hopes to find out who they may be. The sheriff’s office says they’re wanting to question them.

Based on the date and time found stamped at the bottom of the images, the first photograph appears to be taken on Wednesday, April 27 at 12:44 p.m. The second photo seems to be taken several hours later that same same night around 9:03 p.m.

If you have any information on either of the two men, you’re asked to call Central Dispatch at 812-547-7068 or the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 812-547-2441 att. Deputy Aders.

UPDATE: The Perry County Sheriff’s Office updated their social media post, saying an individual in one of the photos has been spoken to and was not involved in the incident. This post has been updated and the image of that individual has been removed after the sheriff’s office gave the update.