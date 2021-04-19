Coroner releases identity of man who was shot, killed at weekend birthday party

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office says Kielyn Toone, 19, of Evansville, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Toone was shot around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. He was found in a vehicle that was driven into a house in the 1400 block of Judson.

Toone was a former football player for the Bosse High School Bulldogs. He graduated in 2020.

Detectives found approximately 50+ shell casings while canvassing the scene in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Judson, and in the 200 and 300 blocks of Taylor.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or call the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)