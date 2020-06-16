Identity released of boater who went missing in the Ohio River over the weekend

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Two men died after their boat capsized over the weekend. One man was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital where he later died. It took search crews two days to find the other man.

Bobby Trent

Charles Gibson

The body of Bobby Trent, 42, of Henderson, was pulled from the water Monday afternoon. Trent and Charles Gibson were on the boat that capsized Saturday night. Three people were on the boat. The third man is OK. Authorities have not said what caused the boat to capsize.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: