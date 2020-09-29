Identity released of man killed in ATV accident in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO., Ind (WEHT) The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed in an ATV accident on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Frederick Hanebutt, 88, was crossing the road in the area of SR-64 and CR-750 West when his ATV collided with a car. Authorities say the driver of the car was unable to stop, and Hanebutt was ejected from the ATV.

Hanebutt died on scene. The driver of the car was not hurt. Deputies say neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be involved.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 29, 2020)

