HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Henderson County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in a car crash in Henderson on Thursday. We’re told Billy J Williams, 63, of Owensboro, was taken to the hospital after that crash where he was pronounced dead.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 41 around 9 p.m. A witness on scene told officers they saw the vehicle hit a guardrail.

We’re working to get more information.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)