Identity released of pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car in Daviess County

OWENSBORO., Ky (WEHT) The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the man who was killed after being hit by a car Saturday night is Richard James Fearon, 74.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities say Fearon walked into the path of a vehicle on Fairview Drive near Leitchfield. The driver of the SUV was not injured and alcohol is not be believed to be a factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are also awaiting toxicology results on both Fearon and the driver.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)