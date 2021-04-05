Identity released of woman who died in motorcycle crash in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Warrick County Coroner says Shannon St. Laurent, 44, of Princeton, died in a motorcycle crash in Boonville on Sunday. An autopsy will be conducted later this week.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at the intersection of 261 and Baker Road. Authorities say speeding and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Deputies say the driver, Zachary Douglas of Princeton, was taken to the hospital for his injuries then released into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)