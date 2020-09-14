IDOE releases eligibility guidelines for free/reduced meals

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Education announced today eligibility guidelines for free/reduced-price school meals and milk programs.

The guidelines are effective through June 30, 2021.

All children that are in households that meet the federal guidelines are eligible to take part in the program.

This is in addition to the the USDA’s action to provide free meals to all students meeting in-person for instruction during the pandemic.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says funding for that initiative should run through the end of December.

The following income criteria and household size will be used for determining eligibility for IDOE’s free/reduced-price school meals and milk programs:

For more information regarding the free and reduced-price school meals and milk programs, or to view appropriate forms, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/nutrition/snp-free-and-reduced-price-forms.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)