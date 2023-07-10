HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has partnered again with local health departments and other healthcare entities across the state to host summer back-to-school immunization clinics for the 2023-2024 school year.

Locally, the following locations are available to get students immunized.

Vanderburgh County Health Department 420 Mulberry Street, Evansville, 47713 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday Call 812-435-2400 and select option 1 to schedule

Warrick County Health Department 107 W. Locust Street, Boonville, 47601 July 12-13, 18-20, 25-27, August 1-3 and August 7 9 a.m. – 3p.m. July 11 9 a.m. – 5p.m. Call 812-897-6105 and select option 8 or email nursing@warrickcounty.gov to schedule

Spencer County Health Department 200 Main Street, Room 1, Rockport, 47635 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday Call 812-649-4441 and select option 6 to schedule

Perry County Health Department Back to School 3214 Tell Street, Tell City, 47586 3-6 p.m. July 19 5-7 p.m. August 1, 2, 3 Walk ins welcome. No appointment needed This clinic accepts private insurance, medicaid and anyone without insurance. No one will be turned away. Call 812-547-2746 for more information

Dubois County Health Department Late Night 1187 S. Saint Charles Street, Jasper, 47546 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. July 12, August 9, 23, September 13 Call 812-481-7056 to schedule

Pike County Health Department 907 E. Walnut Street, Petersburg, 47567 8-11 a.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays Call 812-354-8797 to schedule



“Routine immunizations are the best way to protect children from highly contagious diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox and can help ensure every student has a healthy start to the school year,” said State Health Commissioner Linsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP.

Officials state IDOH will be mailing letters to parents of children whose state immunization records show they are behind on a required immunization.