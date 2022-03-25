CHICAGO (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series. The series is for firms interested in participating in the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program, strengthening their skills and bidding on state construction projects.

The workshop dates and topics are:

April 5 at 10 a.m. to noon: Understanding Insurance & Bonding Requirements Part 1.

April 6 at10 a.m. to noon: Understanding Insurance & Bonding Requirements Part 2.

April 12 at 10 a.m. to noon: Scheduling Work.

April 21 at 10 a.m. to noon: Avoiding Pitfalls.

May 4 at 10 a.m. to noon: How to… IDOT Electrical Work.

Workshop information is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops. Advance registration is required.

Questions can be directed to IDOT’s DBE Resource Center at (312) 939 -1100.

IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history as part of Gov. Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois program. IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the implementation of this program including contracting and workforce participation.

The DBE program is administered by IDOT and provides minorities, women and other eligible small businesses opportunities to participate in highway, transit and airport contracts that are federally and state funded. Visit www.idot.illinois.gov/dbe for more information on becoming a certified DBE and learning more about IDOT resources that are available.