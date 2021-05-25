IDOT employee injured in hit and run

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating a hit and run resulting in injuries after an IDOT employee was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Around 7:35 a.m., IDOT workers were patching holes on E Main St just west of SE 2nd St in Fairfield. An employee was climbing onto an end loader when he was hit by a white Chevrolet Cruze traveling west on E Main St. The driver continued westbound without stopping.

The IDOT employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-382-4606 Ext. 255.