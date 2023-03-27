HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that drivers traveling on I-64 near Grayville that there will be a lane closure on the bridges that carries I-64 over the Wabash River.

Officials say the closures are scheduled to begin on April 3 through April 6. IDOT says the closure will be effective from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day during these times.

A news release says crews will be doing an annual inspection of the bridges carrying I-64 over the Wabash River. Officials say emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone as quickly as possible.