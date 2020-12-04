Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Gov. Pritzker is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. You will be able to watch live here.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 10,526 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 148 additional deaths.

IDPH reported a total of 770,088 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 12,974 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 10.3%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 12.1% for the November 27-December 3 time period.

As of Thursday night, there were 5,453 across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,153 were in the ICU and 703 were on ventilators.