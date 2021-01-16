IDPH: Local bars, restaurants return to limited indoor service in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) The Illinois Department of Public Health says Region 5 can move into Tier 1 COVID mitigations. Region 5 includes Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White Counties.

This means bars and restaurants can return to limited indoor service. Bars and restaurants can be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily, and the establishments offering indoor service must serve food. Capacity is limited to 25 people or 25 percent per room.

No one is allowed to order or sit at the bar, and tables must be at least six feet apart. Parties should be limited to four people, preferably from the same household. Reservations are required.

Click here for a full list of Tier 1 mitigations.

IDPH will continue to track the positivity rate in regions requiring additional mitigations to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

(This story was originally published on January 16, 2021)