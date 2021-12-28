IEMA to winter travelers: know before you go

ILLINOIS (WEHT) The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is encouraging travelers this weekend to be aware of the impending winter weather. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rain and snow are likely to impact portions of the state.

“This forecasted winter storm is slated to arrive in the Midwest at a time when holiday travel is at a peak. It is with that in mind that we remind all travelers to monitor road conditions and only travel during a winter storm if it is absolutely necessary,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

State and local emergency officials are urging all Illinois families to prepare themselves, their homes and their vehicles for this coming storm. Here are few tips to follow:

Familiarize yourself with the various weather alert definitions

Build a home emergency kit; be sure to include food, water, medications, a NOAA weather radio, a flashlight and spare batteries

Stock your vehicle with emergency items such as a first aid kit, phone charger, blankets, extra clothes, jumper cables, sand (or kitty litter), a snow scraper & a flashlight

Charge your mobile devices before any storm

Don’t hesitate to tell friends and relatives about any emergency plans

Winterize your home and take steps to prevent frozen water pipes

Check and monitor road conditions here.

A digital guide can be found on the Ready Illinois website. You can also monitor incoming weather via the NWS station websites for the Chicago, Quad Cities, St. Louis, Paducah, and central Illinois areas or follow their pages on Facebook or Twitter.