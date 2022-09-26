EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville/Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch was recognized as “Dispatchers of the Year” during an award ceremony last week.

The award was presented during the Indiana Emergency Response Conference in Indianapolis on Friday. During the conference, Chief Nick Adams of the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department was named as the Fire Chief of the Year (Volunteer) for 2022.

The Indiana Fire Chiefs Association said on Facebook the IERC Awards celebrate individuals nominated by their peers as the best-of-the-best in the state and those who put forth extra effort to make sure all emergency response personnel remain on the cutting edge.