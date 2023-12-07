HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The end is approaching for a long-time Evansville restaurant. Wolf’s Bar-B-Q tells Eyewitness News they plan to cease operations before Christmas. An employee with the restaurant says currently, the final day for dining in will be December 22, and the final day for carryout will be December 23.

Officials could not confirm a closing date for the restaurant that has served the Evansville-area since 1927. The real estate listing for Wolf’s says the property can be used as an events space or for catering, but the name of the buyer or their intentions for the restaurant have not been disclosed.